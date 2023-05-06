Goldmining Inc. Buys 4,783 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $45,916.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,796,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,047,254.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. bought 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT GLDG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,054,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

About GoldMining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in GoldMining by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoldMining by 765.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 628,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth $77,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

