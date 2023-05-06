Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,950,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 340,940 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

