Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

