goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Stock Performance

EHMEF opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. goeasy has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

