GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Releases Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE GDDY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.65. 2,721,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,986. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,821.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.