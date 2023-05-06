GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.32. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 144,418 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Insider Activity

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,105.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,601. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Stories

