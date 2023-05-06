GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), reports.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,359,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

