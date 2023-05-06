Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

