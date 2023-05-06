Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 3,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

