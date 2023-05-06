Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 24.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Global Acquisitions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Acquisitions Corp. is a shell company. Its purpose is to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in business opportunities presented by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a corporation whose securities are registered pursuant to the exchange act.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.