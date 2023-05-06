Glenview Trust Co Sells 645 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

