Glenview Trust Co Sells 5,051 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

