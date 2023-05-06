Glenview Trust Co Purchases 266 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

