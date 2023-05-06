Glenview Trust Co Purchases 155 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

