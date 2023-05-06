Glenview Trust Co Has $4.61 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.61. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

