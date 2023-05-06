Glenview Trust Co Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.03 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

