Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

