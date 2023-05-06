Glenview Trust Co Acquires 292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

