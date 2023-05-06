Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 967,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,623. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Glaukos

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

