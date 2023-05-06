Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
GLAD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 125,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.08.
Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
