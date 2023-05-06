Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

GLAD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 125,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.