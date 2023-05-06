Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Cuts Dividend

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.5574 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.66%.

(Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.