Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

