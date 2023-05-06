GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $97.23 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $97.23 million and $31,069.55 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07055496 USD and is down -10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107,168.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

