Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Down 0.3%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €98.80 ($108.57) and last traded at €99.30 ($109.12). 361,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.60 ($109.45).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($158.35) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($108.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.77.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.