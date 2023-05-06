Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 788,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,129,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $229.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile



Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

