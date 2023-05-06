Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

