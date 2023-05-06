Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,661 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

