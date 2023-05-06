Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 12,490 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SCHB opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

