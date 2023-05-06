Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

