Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

