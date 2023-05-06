Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

