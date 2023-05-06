Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

