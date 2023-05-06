Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $869,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

