Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $327,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

