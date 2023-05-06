Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.4 %

ON stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

