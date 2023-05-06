Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 6,765 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

