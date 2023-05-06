Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 2,807 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

