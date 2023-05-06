Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

SunPower Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile



SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

