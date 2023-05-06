Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 167 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,827,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $304.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

