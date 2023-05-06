Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 0.4%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 795 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 796 ($9.95). Approximately 32,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 109,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 799 ($9.98).

The company has a market capitalization of £352.15 million, a PE ratio of -8,844.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 783.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 748.48.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

