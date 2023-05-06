Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

