Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

