Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Genpact Trading Down 2.0 %

G stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genpact has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 5,162.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

