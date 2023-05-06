Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Holdings Lifted by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises approximately 6.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Genius Sports worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $3,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $2,419,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 641,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.02. 720,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

