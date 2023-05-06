General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

