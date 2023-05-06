Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $846.46 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00019189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $846.46 million and $727,121.29 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

