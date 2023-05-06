GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.
