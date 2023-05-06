Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a negative net margin of 5,996.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

