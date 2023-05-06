Function X Price Down 4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Function X has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $71.22 million and $288,304.28 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
