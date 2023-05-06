FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 88.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.12 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.