Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $759.61

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.61 ($9.49) and traded as low as GBX 497.50 ($6.22). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.32), with a volume of 133,089 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 469.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 752.96. The company has a market cap of £203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,095.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

